70-year-old arrested after refusing to leave daughter’s side at Florida hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 70-year-old former Ohio deputy was arrested and banned from a Florida hospital after refusing to leave her daughter’s bedside.
According to an arrest and booking report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Amber Savage refused to leave UF Health North on Oct. 4 after visiting hours ended.
Savage’s daughter was recovering from surgery at the time.
Savage said she understood why police were called to issue a trespass warning, but “stated she would have to be removed by force.”
The report said Savage, a 20-year retired deputy with Ohio’s Stark County Sheriff’s Office, was cooperative when placed under arrest but refused to leave the hospital “on the principle that if something happen[ed] to her daughter, she was forced to leave her side.”
She was banned from the property for one year.