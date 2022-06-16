NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Legislation introduced by Rep. Melanie Stansbury, aimed at addressing drought and water security, was heard before a congressional committee Thursday. The legislation includes both the Data Water Act and the Rio Grande Water Security Act.

The bills were heard by the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife. Rep. Stansbury says this sort of legislation has been years in the making. “It will bring a framework to the management and long-term resilience of the Rio Grande river so that our communities who have lived there for countless generations will continue to be able to live resiliently into the future,” said Rep. Stansbury.

The proposed legislation has gained bipartisan support.