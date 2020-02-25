WATCH: Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) - This spring, Paws and Stripes is celebrating a decade of success stories. The nonprofit was founded in 2010 with the mission of providing service dogs to veterans experiencing PTSD, military sexual trauma, and brain injuries. Since then more than 200 service members have been helped through the program and 100 dogs have been trained to serve a veteran in need.

Service dogs are paired with veterans from all military branches and go through a year of training with their new owners. During the program, veterans are required to go through therapy and learn how to care for their new partner. Paws and Stripes service dogs aid with medical tasks like helping their veteran get up after a fall and remembering to take their medication, but people we spoke with say their service goes far beyond medical purposes. The dogs also help members of our military by giving them the confidence to live life outside of the armed forces.