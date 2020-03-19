Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Wyden champions vote-by-mail for elections

Washington-DC

Coronavirus pandemic could depress voter participation

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Some lawmakers say the coronavirus pandemic highlights a threat to our election system as the threat of illness could keep voters from the polls. That’s why Democrats, led by Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, are pushing for a federal law to require states to provide a vote-by-mail option.

“What I think we need to do,” Wyden said, “is fight for people to vote.”

Coronavirus concerns caused 5 states to delay their primaries so far rather than risk voters’ health.

“There is a safe way to vote and that is to vote by mail,” Wyden said. He wants Congress to pass his vote-by-mail bill now.

Most states already have some form of mail-in or absentee voting, but Wyden wants those options extended to all voters for any reason. It’s especially important, he said, as we head into the November presidential election.

“For those older veterans and millions of others to vote in a safe way this fall,” he said.

Republican lawmakers like Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner oppose the bill. “I don’t think Washington DC should be dictating to the 50 states how they should vote,” Gardner said. “That’s one of the ways that we protect our states and our state election systems.”

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, who co-sponsored Wyden’s bill, said there’s a different reason for the opposition.

“The Republican Party has really used voter intimdation and barriers to win elections. So they do not like the idea of ballot access,” Merkley said.

For now, the bill has not found enough support to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞