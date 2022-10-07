WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Women’s March will hold events across the country tomorrow, including a march in Washington, D.C.

Organizers say they are marching for reproductive rights just one month before the midterm elections. Organizers say this year’s women’s march has special meaning.

“Women voters are highly motivated especially since the Dobbs decision in June,” Equal Rights Advocates Deputy Director Delia Coleman said.

The Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade and ended women’s constitutional right to abortion.

Coleman says that the Supreme Court’s decision, and new state anti-abortion laws, are energizing women voters.

“Every election year is important, but this one is really a matter of, I would conservatively say life or death. This is it,” Coleman said.

Republicans, like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), are promising to outlaw most late-term abortions, should they become the majority in Congress.

“I think we should have a law at the federal level that would say after 15 weeks, no abortion on demand, except in cases of rape and incest to save the life of the mother,” Graham said.

Participants in the weekend march plan to wear blue to signify what they hope will be a blue wave electing Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

“If we don’t want our freedom, our healthcare, our childcare, our wages to be stolen from us, I think now is the time to show up,” Coleman said.

More than 450 “women’s wave” events are planned for this weekend across the country and the one here is expected to be one of the largest.