White House press secretary denounces violent rioters at Capitol in Thursday briefing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held an unexpected briefing at 5:15 p.m. EST., denouncing the violent rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.

“I am here to deliver this message on behalf of the entire White House,” McEnany said. “Let me be clear, the violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way.”

“We condemn it—the president and this administration—in the strongest possible terms,” McEnany continued.

Watch her full remarks in the player above.