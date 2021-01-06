Watch as law enforcement clear out area in front of the US Capitol Complex

Editor’s Note: There is some profanity in the video above. Viewer discretion is advised.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Law enforcement began to clear out in front of the U.S. Capitol Complex shortly before 5:30 p.m. EST. NewsNation Correspondent Tom Negovan followed D.C. Metropolitan Police moving in the area.

“If folks were wondering where the calvary is, here they come now,” Negovan said.

Negovan reported as chemical irritants appeared to be deployed.

“No one could have imagined this, no one should have,” Negovan said.

Four layers of security around Capitol Hill were breached by protesters, Negovan reported.

