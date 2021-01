Watch as law enforcement clear out area in front of the US Capitol Complex

Editorโ€™s Note: There is some profanity in the video above. Viewer discretion is advised.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) โ€” Law enforcement began to clear out in front of the U.S. Capitol Complex shortly before 5:30 p.m. EST. NewsNation Correspondent Tom Negovan followed D.C. Metropolitan Police moving in the area.

โ€œIf folks were wondering where the calvary is, here they come now,โ€ Negovan said.

Negovan reported as chemical irritants appeared to be deployed.

โ€œNo one could have imagined this, no one should have,โ€ Negovan said.

Four layers of security around Capitol Hill were breached by protesters, Negovan reported.

