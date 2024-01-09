WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Former President Donald Trump was in court in Washington D.C. Tuesday trying to get some of his federal charges dismissed.

Trump’s legal team made an appeal to the federal judges the former president should be shielded from criminal charges.

In front of a three-judge panel, the former president and his lawyers fought to dismiss federal charges for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election while he was still in office.

Trump’s lawyer, D. John Sauer, said, “To authorize the prosecution of a president for official acts would open a Pandora’s box from which this nation may never recover.”

But the judges seemed skeptical of those immunity claims.

Federal appeals court Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson said, “I think it’s paradoxical to say that his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed allows him to violate criminal law.”

While this legal battle plays out, the federal election interference case is on hold and prosecutors are hoping the judges side with them to allow it to move to trial.

Prosecutor James Pearce said, “The president has a unique constitutional role, but he is not above the law.”

There is no word when a decision will be made but the panel says they intend to work quickly.