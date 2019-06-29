SCOTUS to review Trump decision to end DACA

In this May 23, 2019 photo, the U.S. Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The US Supreme Court announced it will review a decision by President Donald Trump to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

DACA recipients are disappointed that the high court will hear the case at all.

For Jose Munoz, DACA is the only thing that guarantees he won’t be deported to the country he left when he was three months old.

“It allowed me to continue to go to school. It helped me finish school, get a job,” Munoz said.

The Trump Administration is arguing that DACA is illegal because President Obama lacked the legal authority to create the program in the first place.

Tom Jawetz, an immigration law and policy expert with the Center for American Progress said he’s surprised the Supreme Court is taking the case because so far, the Trump Administration has lost in court every step of the way.

“Every single court that’s ruled on this issue below at this point has held that the government likely violated the law in the way that it ended DACA,” Jawetz said. “There’s no circuit court split that the Supreme Court is going to be resolving.”

In fact, the lower court decisions reinstated the program and allowed DACA recipients, known as Dreamers to continue to renew their school and work permits.

“If you are coming up for an expiration of your current DACA, make sure you get your renewal application,” Jawetz said. “The administration has been granting renewals for DACA recipients.”

We don’t know when the justices will hear the case, which will decide the future of nearly 700,000 young dreamers.