Republicans nominate Trump as candidate for presidential election

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The Republican party kicked off its national convention Monday night, officially nominating President Donald Trump as their candidate to take on the Democratic challenger Former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

After Republicans used their first night to make their case for another four years of Trump, Democrats expressed their concerns, arguing that he mismanaged the federal response to the coronavirus and destroyed the nation’s economy.

“Workers and families cannot afford four more years of this,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Whitmer and Sen. Corey Booker, D-New Jersey, both say Trump’s response to the pandemic is damaging the country.

“Donald Trump has driven our economy into the ground,” Whitmer said.

“He is not acting as a leader should… 40 million Americans are now at risk of being kicked out of their homes,” Booker added.

Booker said a Biden presidency would fix those problems.

“[He] will raise the minimum wage and mandate paid family leave and sick leave, who will invest in training and apprenticeship programs that make American workers strong and competitive,” Booker said.

But Republicans said Monday night was only the beginning of their message to the American people.

Stephanie Grisham, former White House communications director and current chief of staff for Melania Trump, said the First Lady’s speech Tuesday night looks towards the future.

“It’s really, really forward-looking and to not only what she wants to do in the next four years, but why she thinks the president is best for our country,” Grisham said.

Trump is expected to officially accept the nomination on Thursday.