New Mexico representatives get sworn into office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – Representatives Deb Haaland and Teresa Leger-Fernandez were sworn into office on Sunday. Haaland will be leaving the position vacant in a couple of weeks when she accepts a position on President-elect Biden’s cabinet as secretary of the interior.

Also getting sworn in today is U.S. Representative Yvette Herrell. The Republican unseated incumbent Democrat Xochitl Torres-Small to represent CD2 in central and southern New Mexico. “Thank you again for sending me to Washington, D.C., and I can’t wait to get home and see all of you,” Rep. Herrell said.

Just last week, Herrell said she will be among Republican members of Congress who will vote against certifying the electoral college results in which Joe Biden won the election.

In a statement, Rep. Herrell said:

Swearing-In Day in the U.S. House of Representatives has been an exciting and humbling experience. I am truly blessed to have been entrusted by the people of New Mexico with the responsibility of representing them on Capitol Hill. With my very first vote I stood against Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda, voting for Kevin McCarthy to be Speaker instead. And with the oath of office I solemnly pledged to ‘well and faithfully discharge the duties’ of my office and to always uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.)

Don’t Miss: