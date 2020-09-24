Mourners continue to pay respects to Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Mourners from across the country are still flooding the steps of the Supreme Court to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

For the second day, her body lies in repose outside the nations’ highest court. It’ll be her last time at the institution she served for decades.

The Supreme Court has been flooded with an outpouring of love from supporters of Ginsburg, also known by some of her younger supports as RBG.

It’s been like this sunup to sundown since she passed Friday.

Erin Micklow and her mother made the trek from Chicago.

“All women are able to do what they do today because of women like her,” she said. “We’re here for one day, and we’re going to drive 12 hours back. That’s how important it’s to us.”

President Donald Trump also paid his respects Thursday but didn’t receive a warm welcome. He was met with boos.

“Horrifying, that’s like showing up at someone’s funeral when they don’t want you there,” Micklow said.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL, says a photo-op isn’t enough.

“If he really wants to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg for goodness sakes follow her dying wish,” he said. “He’s going to put a nominee on the court who’s the exact opposite of Justice Ginsburg, someone who won’t fight for the Affordable Care Act.”

John Malcolm with the Heritage Foundation says Republicans have an obligation to fill Ginsburg’s seat.

“Vacancies don’t come around that often,” he said. “It’s certainly in the president’s best interest to act swiftly.”

For Micklow and her mom, the uncertain fate of the court makes their final goodbye all the more difficult.

“The fact that they’re cramming this through right now it felt like we needed to be here,” she said.

Trump plans to announce Ginsburg’s replacement Saturday. Thursday is the final day the public will be able to pay their respects. Friday, her casket will go to the Capitol for a closed ceremony.

Ginsburg will become the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol.