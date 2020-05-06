Millions could lose health insurance if Affordable Care Act is ruled unconstitutional

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The US Supreme Court received its final briefs Wednesday for yet another challenge to the Affordable Care Act.

A group of state attorney general’s is hoping Obamacare will be ruled unconstitutional.

Millions of Americans get their health insurance because of the Affordable Care Act.

If the law is found unconstitutional, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says they’re all in jeopardy.

“This is an act of cruelty on the part of the administration. A major disruption in the health and well being of the American people,” Representative Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said.

Pelosi says now, more than ever, Americans need the law in order for mass coronavirus testing and tracing to work.

“It’s absolutely essential that we’re able to get benefits to everyone in our country,” Pelosi said.

“Our goal’s pretty simple. Save affordable health care, and with it American lives,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra says job loss increases, more people will lose their employer-backed insurance.

He says ACA could be a lifeline.

“This is not a moment to abandon Americans who need to know they have the health coverage they need,” Becerra said.

Becerra is leading 20 other states’ attorneys general in defending the ACA before the supreme court.

Typically the administration would defend a federal law from legal challenges but in this case the White House supports the lawsuit.

“Obamacare is a disaster. What we want to do is terminate it, and give great healthcare,” President Trump said.

Despite suggestions from members of his own administration to try and strike down only parts of the law, President Trump says he fully supports the lawsuit’s aims to eliminate the law.

“Replace Obamacare with great healthcare at a lesser price. Pre-existing conditions will be included,” Trump said.

Republicans in Congress have yet to write an alternative health care bill.