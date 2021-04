Lawmakers propose breaking up Biden’s infrastructure plan to get it passed

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As President Joe Biden works to get his infrastructure package through Congress, a bipartisan group of lawmakers have proposed breaking up the package into two to get it passed.

“We all believe that it can and it must be done,โ€ Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday.

Hogan led a bipartisan meeting of governors and lawmakers on Friday, searching for common ground on infrastructure.

โ€œIf we canโ€™t come together on infrastructure in the most toxic atmosphere weโ€™ve had in Washington, then weโ€™re in trouble,โ€ Sen. Joe Manchin said.

The West Virginia Democrat is calling to break President Biden’s more than $2 trillion infrastructure plan in two to give the parts of the plan he believes have the greatest need a better chance of passing.

“The greatest need we have now that can be done in a bipartisan way is conventional infrastructure,โ€ Manchin said.

Members of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus said they have the framework ready to go.

“It can be done and, as Joe said, it must get done,โ€ Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., said Friday.

The push for bipartisanship comes as Republicans on Capitol Hill introduce their own measure to address infrastructure. It’s a plan that’s a quarter the size of President Biden’s.

The $568 billion proposal focuses on what Republicans consider traditional infrastructure. That includes fixing roads, drinking water systems and expanding broadband.

“Weโ€™re ready to sit down and get to work on this,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., said.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Friday that “the worst thing we can do is do nothing.” She said the president is willing to compromise and she believes they will strike a deal.

“We have to sit down with members of Congress and, frankly, do our job,โ€ Raimondo said.

President Biden is already expected to introduce the second part of his infrastructure plan, focusing on families, soon.