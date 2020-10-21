In-depth coronavirus interview with Sec. Alex Azar, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dr. Deborah Birx

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Experts have warned about a second wave of coronavirus cases in the fall.

NewsNation sat down at the White House for an in-depth interview with three of the top officials on the front lines of America’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic: Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

Watch Marni Hughes’ full interview in the player above.

This is the first time these top health three health leaders fighting the coronavirus pandemic have sat down for an interview together.

In the interview, Secretary Azar addressed the safety of the vaccine and also the process to distribute it in the months ahead.

Hughes also asked the three about the conflicting guidelines coming out of the White House and other top health organizations and how the U.S. mitigates the spread of COVID-19.

Eight months into the pandemic and the U.S. is seeing a strong increase in new cases, with levels approaching those the country recorded over the summer.

Infections and hospitalizations are on the rise across the country with the death toll now approaching 221,000, the highest in the world. America’s number of infected people leads the world as well.

The disease has disrupted life for all of us since the spring, with fears that the fall and winter could be even worse.

Health officials reported more than 58,000 cases on Tuesday.

Back in August, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. would need to bring daily new cases down to 10,000 or fewer by September to get a handle on the pandemic before the fall.

All of this comes amid concerns about the safety of a coronavirus vaccine, and whether the White House has pressured health officials to bring one to market.

“We are getting mixed messages and I would like to leave the politics out of this because I think the American people want to hear from each of you on the science, on your medical backgrounds, on your experience,” Hughes said at the beginning of the interview. “With that said, the president has said ‘the virus is going away;’ we recently have seen back-and-forth between the president and your colleague Dr. Fauci, Dr. (Scott) Atlas has also spoken, he is a member of the task force, about conflicting signals about wearing masks. The CDC guidelines have also changed in recent weeks.”

“At the end of the day, the American people just want to know what’s going on and who are we supposed to listen to?” Marni Hughes

For transparency: Hughes, reporting from the White House lawn, said she didn’t undergo a COVID-19 test and didn’t have her temperature checked on Tuesday before the interview.

However, Hughes said NewsNation’s crew didn’t enter the White House and the interview was conducted in a building adjacent to the White House.

“We all were wearing masks, and once the interview started, I removed my mask so that you at home could hear me clearly,” Hughes said. “We were socially distant, and we took special care to make sure that there was enough space between us.”

All three of the health experts decided to keep their masks on for the interview.

Latest NewsNation Coronavirus Headlines