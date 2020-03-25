‘Help is on the way’: Senate leaders reach agreement on $2 trillion stimulus bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – It’s the largest economic relief package in American history.

“I say to the American people. Help is on the way,” Senator Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said.

Senate leaders reached an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus bill that’s expected to get a vote and head to the house.

“The Senate needs to act, they need to act now,” Representative Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy supports the package.

He says it provides direct payments to many American workers and families, and offers hundreds of billions for small businesses and hospitals to stay afloat.

McCarthy says despite small disagreements, it’s time to pass the package.

“We’ll do whatever we need for the American family, worker, and small business until we’re on the other side of this,” McCarthy said.

The issue now is delaying the vote in the Senate is language Republicans say would allow people to make more money by filing for unemployment than by staying employed and getting an aid check.

Democrats insisted on including restrictions so companies don’t use relief money to buy back stocks or pay for CEO bonuses.

“Make sure this doesn’t go for executive compensation,” Representative Adam Schiff, D-California, said.

Congressman Adam Schiff says individual workers and families need to get relief before industry groups.

“Only thereafter do we think about these industry titans. And there are going to have to be very strong restrictions,” Schiff said.

House members from both parties say they won’t take up the Senate version of the aid package today, which means at least 24 more hours before Americans receive direct help from Congress.