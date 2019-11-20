Group of House Republicans restarts Suburban Caucus

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A group of House Republicans announced their plan Wednesday to improve the quality of life for the bulk of the people they represent, those who live in suburban areas.

This group wants to take what’s working at the local and state levels and implement them at the federal level.

“Going to work for suburban communities,” said U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner.

After a decade of inactivity, Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner is restarting the House Suburban Caucus. These Republicans say most of their constituents live in the suburbs.

“Despite economic growth, many families are struggling,” said Wagner.

The leaders in the caucus are working on legislation to change that. Arkansas Congressman French Hill wants to better prepare families financially.

“One thing that disturbs me about the federal government’s student loan process is that I think people go into it not really knowing what the details are,” said Hill.

Virginia Congressman Rob Wittman is working on improving infrastructure and transportation.

“We want our families to spend less time in the automobile and more time with their families,” said Wittman.

Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski is focusing on dangers at school and the bus stop.

“It affects everybody. We hope it doesn’t affect anybody,” said Walorski.

Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers wants his fellow veterans to get the help they need at the VA.

“We need to make sure the promises we made to them when they made their oath of office are something that we keep to them,” said Stivers.

This work comes on the eve of an election year, with these Republicans admitting they feel pressure after the 2018 results.

“Certainly we did see some losses in the suburbs in the last election. These are policies, I can tell you, that the Trump administration very much embraces,” said Wagner.

But the caucus insists a number of the bills will be bipartisan, with the first package arriving just before Christmas.

About 40 total members serve on the suburban caucus.

They’re sorting through hundreds of ideas- from previous Congresses and the current one- before introducing that first bill package.