Fallout over Texas abortion ban continues

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The fallout over the Texas law banning abortions after 6 weeks continues, a ban that does not include exceptions for rape or incest. Other states now say they are considering similar bans.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelois said the House of Representatives will vote on a bill to protect access to abortions.

California Rep. Judy Chu said she was stunned the US Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to take effect. She called it “a very disturbing and chilling feeling.”

Chu said that’s why it’s necessary for Congress to pass her Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), “to provide abortion care free from medically unnecessary restrictions.”

The bill is expected to pass in the House but is unlikely to get the needed 60 votes in the Senate. To protect abortion rights, Democrats could eliminate the filibuster or expand the Supreme Court, but both of those options are unlikely.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement the Justic Department is exploring all options to challenged the Texas abortion ban.

Even Republicans who oppose abortion, like Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, are hesitant to support the Texas las.

“What I don’t like to see is this idea of every citizen be able to tattle, you know, sue an Uber driver,” Kinzinger said.

But state lawmakers in other states are considering implementing similar bans.