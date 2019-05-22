Disaster aid bill compromise may have been reached

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — After seven months of being held up in Congress, Republicans in both the House and Senate say they’ve prepared a disaster aid bill they believe is a fair compromise.

They say President Trump has agreed to sign the bill — even though it would provide additional money for Puerto Rico’s recovery from Hurricane Maria, something he was dead-set against.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio says the disaster bill drama is over, saying: “We are as close as we’ve been. I’m keeping my fingers crossed. We’ve reached a point where the president is prepared to sign.”

Rubio says Republicans in the House and Senate have crafted a brand new billion-dollar disaster relief package that everyone agrees on.

Before the bill heads to the House floor for a vote, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says there are still a few kinks to work out. Right now the bill includes additional money for humanitarian assistance at the Southern Border. Schumer said:

“They basically have given us what we asked for all along. If we can negotiate this final piece on the border, we can get something done by the end of this week.”