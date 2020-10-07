Congressman David B. McKinley calls on Speaker Pelosi to implement COVID-19 testing at Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) – Congressman David B. McKinley, P.E. (R-W.Va.) sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi urging her to implement a COVID-19 testing program for the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a release from his office that was sent on Wednesday.

According to the release, there is no structured testing program for Members of Congress or essential staff who work in the Capitol Complex at this time. In May, the White House offered Speaker Pelosi COVID-19 rapid tests, however, she declined. Since then, according to officials, more than a dozen members of Congress have contracted the virus and many more have been forced to quarantine.

Rep. David McKinley

In the letter, Rep. McKinley wrote the following statement: