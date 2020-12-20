Biden officially nominates Rep. Haaland to Interior Secretary role

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 04: U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) speaks during a news conference with members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus prior to State of the Union at the U.S. Capitol on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. The group of women is wearing white to commemorate the anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland was officially nominated to be President-Elect Joe Biden’s Interior Secretary Saturday.

“As the first Native American cabinet secretary in the history of the United States, she will be a true steward of our national parks, our natural resources, and all of our lands,” Biden said on Saturday.

“The president-elect’s goals [are] driven by justice and empowering communities who have shouldered the burdens of environmental negligence, and we will ensure that the decisions at the interior will once again be driven by science,” said Rep. Haaland.

Biden announced five other people who would head his energy and climate team while calling climate change “a crisis.” He also called for a carbon pollution-free electric sector by 2035.