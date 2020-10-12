Barrett promises impartiality as Democrats push to delay confirmation

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 12: Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in on the first day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. With less than a month until the presidential election, President Donald Trump tapped Amy Coney Barrett to be his third Supreme Court nominee in just four years. If confirmed, Barrett would replace the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Photo by Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Monday marked the beginning of Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s nominee for the United States Supreme Court.

“I believe Americans of all backgrounds deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our constitution and laws as they are written,” said Barrett inside the Supreme Court Building during testimony before the group of senators. “And, I believe I can serve my country by playing that role.”

Barrett’s confirmation would spell a 6-3 majority for the court’s conservative justices. Democrats like Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ) claimed her appointment would be detrimental to women’s health.

“States may write laws that could subject women who have miscarriages, to investigations — to ensure they didn’t have abortions,” said Booker during the hearing.

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questioned whether Barrett’s main objective was to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Feinstein grilled the judge’s criticism of Chief Justice Roberts for his 5-4 opinion upholding the law.

Republicans–who have insisted on confirming the next justice before the November 3 Election–have maintained Barrett’s resumé demonstrates she is ready to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died on September 18.

“She’s been a circuit court judge since at the 7th Circuit since 2017,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). “She was confirmed to that position with a bipartisan vote. She has heard hundreds of cases in that capacity.”

Three more days of hearings have been scheduled for Barrett this week.