APD Officer shares experience assisting in presidential inauguration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque police officer is sharing her experience helping with security at Joe Biden’s inauguration earlier this month. Patrol Officer Marcy Duran has been with the department for four years.

After hearing about the opportunity around November, she immediately volunteered. “I just thought it’d be a neat experience. I’d never been to D.C. myself,” she said. Officer was one of the seven APD officers, who are also in the National Guard, who were part of the 200 New Mexico National Guard members who assisted in the inauguration.

“Sometimes, with the guard, it’s not a for sure thing if you’re going or not. There’s usually a list of people and they usually try to pick the people that like, meet the standards. So, when I was picked, I felt honored. I was like, ‘I get to go and be a part of history,'” Officer Duran said.

As a non-commissioned officer, or NCO, Officer Duran was also in charge of leading other soldiers through the about eight-day trip full of 12-hour shifts. “We’d wake up, we’d throw on our gear, and just go on our mission,” she said. “Being able to take soldiers in their 20s or some of them were actually right out of high school, right out of basic training, getting to show them and being able to help them experience a new part of the world was kind of cool to see.”

Some members of the New Mexico National Guard received a tour of the Capitol building and met with state lawmakers like Senator Ben Ray Lujan and Senator Martin Heinrich. Still, the violence from the deadly riot at the Capitol just weeks before was still fresh in just about everyone’s mind.

“After the riots, we didn’t really know what to expect when we went out there. I was now a leader to soldiers who were looking up to me to kind of lead them through something that was unknown,” Officer Duran said.

She said she was refreshed on riot control and protest training before heading to D.C., to be prepared for anything. Politics aside, this was a memorable mission for Officer Duran.

“It’s the first female vice president. It’s an honor just being a female in law enforcement and a female in the military to be able to go do something like that and be a part of it. Just knowing that I was a part of the history, it brought a lot of honor,” she said.

This was Officer Duran’s first time working an inauguration and said she was surprised at the large military and police presence. About 25,000 National Guard members assisted in the presidential inauguration. The New Mexico National Guard also assisted in the 2016 inauguration. In addition to officers, a member of APD’s communication team also went to D.C. to assist with Metropolitan Police Department.