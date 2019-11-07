A year after losing White House job, Jeff Sessions plans to run for old Senate seat

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Exactly one year ago, President Trump fired Jeff Sessions as his attorney general.

Now, the Alabama politician plans to announce a run for the U.S. Senate seat he gave up to join the administration.

Fellow Republican Senator Lindsey Graham isn’t sure that’s a good idea.

“I like Jeff. I thought he was a great senator, but the whole campaign will be about what Trump said about Sessions and I just can imagine that would be kind of ugly,” said Graham.

Sessions will join a crowded pool of well-known Republicans, including Congressman Bradley Byrne, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and former college football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore is also making another run for the seat, despite an ongoing sexual misconduct case that surfaced during his 2017 campaign.

That scandal helped Democrat Doug Jones pull off a major upset. Jones says he plans to hold on to his seat whether Sessions enters the race or not.

“I guess I’ll have a comment once I know,” said Jones.

If Sessions runs, President Trump has threatened to publicly attack him. Jones was asked if the president could impact Sessions’ decision.

“I have no idea. I’m certainly not going to get in any of my Republican opponents’ head because it would probably explode if I did. So we’re all good.”

For now, the White House isn’t picking sides.

“We’ll let the people of Alabama make that decision,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

And Georgia Senator David Perdue is confident, no matter the candidate, a Republican will win.

“We’ve got great candidates. I’m sure Jeff will do the right thing for himself and his family. It’s a tough decision as I well know, but we’ll see. The bottom line is we’re going to get that seat back.”