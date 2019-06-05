Skip to content
E-cigarette ban in public spaces begins Friday
Top Stories
Suburban Denver debates tearing down Columbine school
Everyday Adoption Center features 8-week old pup named Little
NBCUniversal to create film studio in Albuquerque
Support homeless students by donating to Food for Kids at Smith’s locations this June
Washington-DC
Senator takes aim at sanctuary cities, proposes cutting federal funds
Trump, GOP prioritize USMCA deal; Dems want more issues addressed
Gun control groups fight for federal law changes
Bills to bump lawmakers’ pay face pushback
FCC poised to crackdown on robocalls
More Washington-DC Headlines
‘Combating Military Sexual Assault Act’ aims to improve accountability, victim support
Actress testifies about mental health of black youth
Back from Europe, Trump admin. focuses on Mexico talks
President Trump’s threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week
Crowds gather at D-Day Memorial in Virginia to mark 75th anniversary
Texas groups receive RFK Human Rights Award
‘Bringing him home’: D-Day vet buried at Arlington
Man fights to get his father a Medal of Honor for his heroism in WWII
Senator seeks to disarm anyone convicted of a hate crime
Senators pushing to close loophole in gun sale background checks
Enter to Win
Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway
Don't Miss
City Councilor prepares to compete in 2019 National Senior Games
Utah veterinarian killed at ABQ brewery used drugs meant for his animals
Man accused of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk apologizes in Facebook video