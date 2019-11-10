Was Trump call with Ukraine ‘perfect’? GOP has many answers

President Donald Trump waves to. supporters after speaking at a rally to launch Black Voices for Trump Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans have no unified argument in the impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump , in large part because they can’t agree on how best to defend the president or even if they should.

Instead, it’s every Republican for himself or herself.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says the president’s actions toward Ukraine are “troubling.” Other Republicans say Trump’s behavior may raise concerns, but it’s not impeachable.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham calls the whole impeachment inquiry “B.S.”

The result is a mishmash of GOP commentary spilling from Capitol Hill. Strategists say that may shield lawmakers for now from risky political choices. But it leaves a disjointed defense of Trump as impeachment hearings push into the public realm this coming week.