Walk for mental health awareness takes place in Albuquerque

May is Mental Health Month and people in the Albuquerque community made strides for mental health awareness and fundraising this weekend.

The annual nationwide walk was put on by the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI. The 5K started at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum.

The event drew 728 people who participated in the walk. NAMI says the event helps them support people and their families who suffer from mental illness.

“We do this as our main fundraiser because everything that we offer is at no cost to the community,” said NAMI NM Walk Manager Sharon Orchard.

The goal was to raise $135,000 and NAMI New Mexico fell just short of that at about $118,000. You can still make donations to this event online.

