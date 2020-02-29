Virus effects take hold as Trump calls criticisms a ‘hoax’

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TOKYO (AP) – The effects of the coronavirus outbreak are taking hold worldwide, even as President Donald Trump denounces criticisms of his response to the threat as a “hoax” cooked up by his political enemies.

New data released Saturday by manufacturing powerhouse China, where the virus was first detected in December, showed a sharp drop.

Elsewhere around the world, already slumping financial markets dropped even lower, while virus fears led to emptied shops and amusement parks, canceled events, and drastically reduced trade and travel.

The list of countries touched by the illness has climbed to nearly 60 as Mexico, Belarus, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Iceland and the Netherlands reported their first cases.

More than 84,000 people worldwide have contracted the illness.