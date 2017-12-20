Virgin Galactic strikes deal with Italian space agency

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years of sitting empty, Spaceport America could soon be the site of a new mission.

Virgin Galactic, the tenant of the Spaceport, announced it’s working with Italy’s space agency.

The company says they are working on a deal to send equipment and scientists into space by 2019.

Spaceport was opened in 2011 with the promise of flying people into space.

So far, there have been no launches because Virgin Galactic has delayed several anticipated launch dates.

Virgin Galactic says they still hold their promise and will begin moving more staff to New Mexico and will begin flights by the end of the year.

