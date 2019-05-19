Vintage car fans enjoy nostalgia of annual Classic Auto Show

Vintage cars from across the state cruised into the Duke City on Sunday.

The Albuquerque Museum and the New Mexico Council of Car Clubs hosted the 35th annual Classic Auto Show. More than 400 cars of all makes and models were there showing off their stuff.

Car owners say their vintage vehicles bring the public a sense of nostalgia and takes them back to when they were kids.

“I can’t tell you how many people have told us that their parents had bugs and the same type of car…It’s really fun,” a car owner said.

Trophies were awarded in over 20 classes of vehicles from the year 1989 and older. The event was free to kids and adults of all ages.