Vigils, ceremonies to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr 50 years after his assassination

Wednesday, April 4, marks 50 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Thousands are coming together to mark the anniversary in Memphis and across the country.

Dr. King was only 39 when he was killed in Memphis.

Those who remember the civil rights leader are not only looking back at his legacy but ahead to the future.

“Whether it’s the #MeToo Movement, Black Lives Matter, the Parkland students, these youth-led movements are really a legacy of the Civil Rights Movement also, ” said former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Wednesday, the University of New Mexico is planning a vigil and panel discussion to honor King.

The New Mexico Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will celebrate him Wednesday evening at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

