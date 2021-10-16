Vigil held in memory of 2-year-old Diana McGrory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community members are remembering the life of a 2-year-old girl who died earlier this month. Diana McGrory was found dead at a mobile home park in northeast Albuquerque Oct. 1.

Her father, Michael David Garcia, and grandmother, Diana Garcia, were charged with child abuse resulting in death. Community members joined together for a vigil tonight, with the message that one child suffering from abuse is too many and that anyone who sees something needs to speak up.

“There is no reason this should happen to one child, much less the overwhelming numbers that we are seeing,” said Moose, president of the Rio Grande chapter of Guardians of the Children. “More has to be said. If you say something and no one listens, say it louder. If no listens get someone to say it with you but we have to say something.”

The event held at Sister Cities Park in Albuquerque included a candlelight vigil and balloon release. At last check, Diana Garcia is being held at MDC.