EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A migrant smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hidalgo County before crashing into a fence and bailing out along with more than a dozen migrants.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop an SUV on Jan. 19 on Highway 281 before the vehicle sped off.
With the help of a DPS helicopter, troopers kept an eye on the SUV until it crashed into the fence of a ranch.
Infrared images from the helicopter show several individuals bailing out and scattering from the SUV when it stops, as well as troopers on foot apprehending those individuals.
A DPS spokesman said troopers apprehended 15 individuals and turned them over to the Border Patrol.
Highway 281 runs along the border in a rural area of Hidalgo County.