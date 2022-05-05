SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have released video of their interview with Jeannine Jaramillo, the woman accused of fleeing from police and driving the way down I-25 and eventually causing a crash that killed a police officer and retired firefighter.

On March 2, officers thought they were trying to rescue Jaramillo after she told them she was being kidnapped. The chase ended with a deadly crash and one of the officers said she was the only one to get out of the car.

At the police station, Jaramillo appears to be a frightened victim and officers question her. She talks about a man named Mark she was dating and told police he suddenly attacked her for no reason. Parts of her story don’t make sense, officers press her for answers, and suddenly her story starts showing cracks. Jaramillo starts talking about a gun and changes her story about who was driving and where they went, but never stops saying she was a victim.

Jaramillo was released that day but later arrested. She is facing several charges including two counts of 1st-degree murder.