RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular tourist town in New Mexico found a creative way to remind people of the governor’s mask mandate.

In a video from Visit Red River, a maskless panda tries to ride the platinum chair at the Red River Ski and Summer Area but gets turned away by an employee. But when the panda comes back with a mask on, she receives the green light for the ride. Red River is a popular vacation spot for people from Oklahoma and Texas.