Video provides inside-look at Thunderbirds show over Albuquerque

New video is giving people an inside look at a legendary, high-flying show.

This is the view from the cockpit of a Thunderbird plane as it flew over Albuquerque a few weeks ago.

The Thunderbird’s lead solo pilot, Matt Kimmel, says this is him “splitting the diamond” where he separates from the iconic Air Force Team and flies in a different direction.

The Thunderbirds recently brought their F-16 Fighter Falcon Jets to the Metro for Kirtland’s Air and Space and Fiesta.