Video: Police interview suspect months before UNM student’s murder

New video shows the night Darian Bashir was arrested three months before allegedly shooting and killing a UNM baseball player.

Police say Bashir was shooting out of a car, almost hitting officers. Many believe that arrest should have kept him behind bars.

Police video shows Bashir talking with investigators just a few months before the murder of Jackson Weller. It’s a very different Darian Bashir than KRQE News 13 has seen in recent court appearances, casually chatting with detectives and laughing as he’s being questioned about shooting at police back in February.

They followed a car, pulled it over, and found Bashir, his cousin D’Angelo McNeal, and two others inside. Bashir told officers he was just testing his cousin’s gun out.

His cousin, D’Angelo McNeal, tried to tell them no shots were fired from his car, but eventually came clean after more than an hour of questioning. Bashir is charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old UNM baseball player Jackson Weller outside a bar in Nob Hill last month.

Police believe McNeal was Bashir’s getaway driver the night Weller was gunned down. KRQE News 13 asked the District Attorney’s office if McNeal will be charged for his involvement in the murder. They did not want to answer that question.

Another passenger told the detectives back in February that Bashir and McNeal were both shooting at someone over a “gang beef.”