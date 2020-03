RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) - It was a story KRQE News 13 first brought you last month when a Rio Rancho couple suspected the people who burglarized their home, were their own neighbors. Now, new police video shows the moments officers confronted the suspects.

When Rio Rancho Police officers approached all three suspects, none of them had any idea there had been a burglary. At least, that's what they told police.