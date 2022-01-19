Albuquerque woman sends video in of something in the sky

Editors Note: KRQE has taken down the video due to errors.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local woman believes she captured video of the asteroid that scientists say came within a million miles of earth on Tuesday. The video showed something in the sky, however, it is unclear what exactly it is.
Story continues below
- Trending: Hobbs community rallies behind homeless man who helped find baby in dumpster
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 19 de Enero 2022
- COVID: Self-reporting portal for at-home COVID test results in the works
- Education: State workers, National Guard asked to fill school gap
According to NASA, the asteroid is the closest to come to earth since 1933. A million miles is about five times the distance between the earth and moon. The asteroid was estimated to be more than 3,200 feet across, more than twice the height of the Empire State Building.