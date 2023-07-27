NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New video shows the excuses one man had for why he thought field sobriety tests are unfair earlier this month. New Mexico State Police stopped 52-year-old Calvin White on July 9 just after 5 p.m. White told the officer that he had three drinks of malt liquor in the last half hour. When police asked him to perform a first field sobriety test, he began to make excuses.

Officer: “I am going to conduct a field sobriety test on you okay? Alright, your eyes are bloodshot and watery.”

White: “I’ve got dust I have been out in the dust.”

When White failed the eye test, he had another excuse.

White: “The sun really gets me too.”

Officer: “Okay the sun is shining on me it is not shining on you okay?”

When the officer wanted White to do the walking tests, he offers a reason as to why the test wasn’t fair.

Officer: “You see this flat surface here? Okay, what I want you to do is face my patrol unit.”

White : “It is not really flat you can see the grade.

Officer: “Yes, you can see the road curves a little bit but it is flat right here.”

White eventually agreed to walk but the agreement came with a catch.

Officer: “Mr. White listen to me okay? Place your right foot in front of your left foot touching heel to toe. Do that for me.”

White: “Okay.”

Officer: “Do that for me. Mr. White. Your right foot in front of your left foot.”

White: “Well I got a leg problem on this side.”

In the end, White was arrested for DWI. His record shows a history of DWI arrests and convictions. Police said White had seven other DWI convictions. His case was moved to district court last week for his 8th or subsequent DWI. His arraignment is next month. He is currently out of jail.