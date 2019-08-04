VICTIMS ID’d: Sister of suspected Dayton mass shooter among 9 killed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department released the names of the nine victims that were killed in the Oregon District mass shooting early Sunday morning, in addition to confirming the name of the suspect

Connor Betts, 24, was identified as the shooter by Dayton Police. He was killed in the incident. Among the victims is Betts’ sister, Megan Betts, 22, according to Dayton Police.

The nine victims have been identified as:

Lois L. Oglesby, 27

Megan K. Betts, 22

Saeed Saleh, 38

Derrick R. Fudge, 57

Logan M. Turner, 30

Nicholas P. Cumer, 25

Thomas J. McNichols, 25

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36

Monica N. Brickhouse, 39

