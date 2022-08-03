ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 now knows the name of the person murdered Monday night near the University of New Mexico’s campus. Police continue to search for 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain’s killer as Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury and members of the university express shock over his death. Afzaal came to New Mexico from Pakistan and made a big impact in a lot of lives while he was here.

Police responded to a shooting call Monday around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection near Coal and Cornell. Police confirmed that Afzaal was the victim in the shooting, but details are extremely limited.

Afzaal was not only a graduate student at UNM, he also volunteered for Melanie Stansbury’s congressional campaign. After finishing his graduate work, he took a job for the city of Española as a city planner. Tuesday would have marked his one-year anniversary leading the Española city planning team.

While a graduate student at UNM, he became the president of the graduate and professional student association. “My background was, I did my undergrad in law and business. With my background especially in the law, I really wanted to continue but I really wanted to give back to my community,” said Afzaal said in an interview back in 2019 with UNM.

Earlier today, congresswoman Melanie Stansbury released a statement saying, “[Muhammad was one of] the kindest and hardest-working people [she] had ever known.” UNM President Garnett Stokes released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying “It was my privilege to know and work with him. He was an inspiring leader.”

It is still not known what led up to his murder or the motive of the killing.