Virtual legal clinic to be offered to veterans, current military

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some veterans and current military in New Mexico could soon be connected with free legal services. The New Mexico Veterans Memorial Foundation has just formed a legal outreach committee that is working to start a virtual legal clinic.

They hope to start it up as soon as they get volunteers to fill the needed positions, including paralegals, clerks, lawyers, law students, and even grant writers to help with funding. “Our biggest concern was that vets were not getting services they needed at this moment, so that’s why we wanted to try to do something virtual to connect with them,”

