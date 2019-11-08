Veterans honored during ceremony at Barelas Senior Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Local veterans are being honored for their service on Friday.

Ahead of Veterans Day on Monday, the El Camino Real Garden Club hosted its 16th annual Veterans Memorial Star Garden Ceremony. There was a wreath presentation, music, and a color guard presentation by Kirtland Air Force Base.

Veterans say it’s an important event for everyone because it reminds the community of the men and women who gave their lives for our freedoms.

“In paying respect to our veterans, we understand what got us from where we were from the first declaration of independence to where we are today, and hopefully progress,” said Garden Keeper and veteran Patrick Turrieta.

The Star Garden was built and designed for veterans by seniors at the Barelas Senior Center.