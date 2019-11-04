Veterans Day 2019: What’s open/closed, events and discounts around New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The following is a list of events that are happening throughout the state for Veterans Day Monday, November 11. There’s also a list of things that are closed in Albuquerque on Veterans Day.

What’s Closed

Most City of Albuquerque offices

Albuquerque Museum and Balloon Museum

The Eastside and Westside Animal Shelters are closed except for the intake desk.

Child Development Centers

Community Centers

Health & Social Services Centers

KiMo Theatre business and tickets office

Libraries

Open Space Visitors Centers

Senior Centers

Shooting Range Park

What’s Open

311 Community Contact Center has regular hours on Nov. 11.

ABQ Ride and Sun Van will run a regular weekday schedule.

The Albuquerque BioPark which includes the aquarium, botanic garden Tingley Beach and zoo is open until 5 p.m.

City golf courses are open dawn to dusk.

Jerry Cline Tennis & Recreation Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trash & Recycling will also still be collected on Nov. 11.

Albuquerque

Barelas Neighborhood Honoring Veterans Sunday

The Barelas Neighborhood invites you to attend “Legacy of Honor,” a tribute to military veterans from the Barelas area and surrounding neighborhoods, Sunday, November 10, 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., at B. Ruppe Drugstore, 807 4th St. SW. There will be a blessing from Deacon Robert Vigil of Sacred Heart Church, live music, and honored guest speaker John Garcia, a Vietnam Veteran.

Veterans Day Ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial

The event takes place on November 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Mayor Tim Keller and Colonel David Miller who is the 377th Air Base Wing Commander will be ceremony guests at the free/family-friendly.

The festivities begin with a musical prelude by the Dukes of Albuquerque. Then team Kirtland Honor Guard and a New Mexico Veterans Color Guard will post the flags. Following that, Kirtland Airmen will conduct the Parade of State flags with assistance by cadets of the local Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Location: 1100 Louisiana Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony

Rio Rancho’s celebration of veterans will take place on Monday, November 11 at the Rio Rancho Veterans Monument Park, which is located at 950 Pinetree Road.

From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. there will be informational booths, vendors and displays in the Esther Bone Memorial Library parking lot. Then, from 11 a.m. to noon, there will be a Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony at the park which is adjacent to the library.

The event is family-friendly and free to the public.

Los Lunas

Angel Fire

Ceremony at Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 34 Country Club Road, Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

Las Cruces

Veteran’s Day Parade

The parade will take place on Saturday, November 9 at 11 a.m.

Gallup

The parade will take place on Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

Deals and discounts for veterans and military personnel: