SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A veteran in Sandoval County got a big surprise Wednesday morning when a national organization came to his home for some free home maintenance. Rebuilding Together is a national organization that assists low-income families with home repairs.

The latest help came Wednesday to veteran Mel Baca from Rio Rancho. The organization built Baca a new fence, replaced flooring, and provided a new stove, patio furniture, a fire pit, and a gas grill.

“I appreciate the sponsors that are rebuilding for everything,” said Baca. “It’s hard for me because of my income to do stuff on my own. I appreciate the help.”

The organization helped Mel a few years ago when they painted his home. If you or someone you know needs assistance or if you’re interested in volunteering to help rebuild homes for low-income families, they can reach out at Rebuilding Together’s website.