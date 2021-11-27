NMSU makes Forbes list for veteran employment

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forbes has named New Mexico State University as one of the best employers of veterans in the country. In a survey done by Statista, more than 5,000 veterans in businesses with more than 1,000 employees were asked to evaluate working conditions and how friendly their employers were.
New Mexico State was ranked 93rd out of 200 businesses and organizations nationwide. The state of New Mexico was ranked 115th in the survey.