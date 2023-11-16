SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A series of upcoming events will be aimed at getting New Mexico veterans involved in the film and television industry. These events from the New Mexico Film Office are part of their Operation Soundstage (OSS) program.

OSS is a workforce development program in the Film Crew Advancement Program (FCAP). An NM Film Office press release states the OSS provides a fast track to film industry union membership, offering waived membership fees and required hours of IATSE Local 480 and for joining Teamsters 492. The events are open to New Mexico veterans interested in film and television with transferrable skills or those interested in advancing their careers in a specific craft.

One event will be a panel discussion at the Jean Cocteau Cinema (418 Montezuma Ave. Santa Fe, NM) on Tuesday, November 28 at 1:00 p.m. The panelists will include Talia Pura, Mike Miller, and Jim Twocrow with more to be announced. The panel is designed for veterans interested in below-the-line technical positions who may have transferrable skills for the local film industry. You can register online for that event here.

A second event will be a Zoom presentation on November 29 at 5:00 p.m. It will focus on inspiring veterans interested in acting to learn about industry opportunities. The panel will be in collaboration with SAG-AFTRA National Military Personnel and Families Support and the SAG-AFTRA New Mexico Local. Moderators will include Sheila Ivy Traister, Rik Deskink, Rob Estrada, Bodhi Rader, Ryan Begay, and Zeke Alton Linsay Rousseau. You can register online for the panel here.