New Mexico servicemen, women honored during Veterans Day ceremony

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Veterans are being saluted Monday in a special ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans’ Memorial.

This year’s theme is “A Salute to the Non-Commissioned Officer”. Servicemen and women were welcomed with a musical performance by the American Legion Band and Dukes of Albuquerque.

“It’s a huge honor. I have been in now 14 years. I joined the Marine Corps on a whim, it’s done nothing but great things for me. To be a part of not only the Marine Corps but U.S. military as a whole, I am very happy to be part of it,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Victorino.

This year, Senior Airman Alvina Gorash is earning the honor of the first woman to serve as master of ceremonies. The event will conclude with a rededication of the “War on Terror” monument that was recently the target of theft.

The memorial has since been fully restored.