Veterans fly to Washington D.C. on D-Day anniversary

More than a dozen local veterans are being honored ahead of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Every year, Honor Flight raises money to send as many veterans as possible to Washington D.C. to visit the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam Veterans Memorials. This year they had enough to send 25 veterans who left Wednesday morning.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing different memorials and I have been to Washington and seen them all except the one from the second World War,” said U.S. Army Veteran John Ahgber.

June 6 marks the anniversary of Allied troops landing on the beaches of Normandy in order to push Nazi forces from France in WWII. More than 100 American soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy in the largest seaborne military invasion in history.

The veterans will return from the Honor Flight on Friday. The public can welcome the 26 war veterans at the Albuquerque International Sunport Great Hall at 4 p.m.

